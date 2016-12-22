Winners at Big D Talent contest

This week’s cover story is about the MetroBall and its headliner, Belinda Carlisle (whom I interviewed here), but she’s not the only person who will be performing at the fundraiser next week at Station 4. Last night, I was one of the judges who selected the top two finishers in the second annual Big D Talent contest at The Brick. It was a terrific event, because not all the performers were singers: Three were singer-songwriters (including two who played guitar) , there was a drag performance and a stand-up comic. And honestly, all were extremely talented — it was difficult to rate one against the other.

But that’s why there were five judges, and why two winners walked away with cash and the honor of opening for Belinda. Michael Duane, pictured right, who sang soulful R&B; and Aaron Soto, pictured left, who redefined the skill of pole dancing, placed first and second in the competition. You can see them both next Friday at the MetroBall, but you can get a preview if you want with the QuickTime movie of Michael Duane, below.

Congrats to everyone!

M Duane

