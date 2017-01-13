Work it out

Gyms and yoga studios

Baylor Tom Landry Fitness Center — Offers a 25-meter indoor pool with underwater treadmill, Pilates, steam, sauna and whirlpool. 411 N. Washington Ave. 214-820-7870. BaylorTomLandryFitnessCenter.com.

Club Dallas — Exclusively serving gay men for more than 40 years, this institution has a popular gym open 24 hours, 365 days a year. 2616 Swiss Ave. 214-821-1990.

The-Clubs.com.

Dallas Yoga Center — Located in the heart of the gayborhood. 4525 Lemmon Ave., ste. 305. 214-443-9642. DallasYogaCenter.com

Deadman Center for Lifetime Sports — Located on the SMU campus, it offers wall climbing, weight room, 1/7-mile indoor track, swimming, racquetball courts and aerobic dance rooms. 6000 Bush Ave.

214-768-3374.

Diesel Fitness — This West Village gym has a reputation for affordable memberships and solid service. 2901 Cityplace West Blvd., Suite 100.

UptownEnergyFitness.com.

Equinox — This national gym offers a full range of fitness services. 4023 Oak Lawn Ave. Equinox.com.

Gold’s Gym— Locations are throughout the city, but the one in Uptown serves a fit, very gay customer base. 2425 McKinney Ave. 214-306-9000. GoldsGym.com.

King Spa & Sauna — Open 24/7, clients can partake in detoxifying, anti-inflammatory, depuration and skin rejuvenation saunas. 2154 Royal Lane. KingSpa.com.

LA Fitness — The ones on Mockingbird and a Signature on Haskell are popular with gay clientele. 4540 W. Mockingbird Lane and 2690 N. Haskell Ave. LAFitness.com.

Private Workout — Four locations in the Metroplex, each offering an efficient 25-minute audience-free workout designed by the Cooper Institute Certified Personal Trainers. 214-865-6153. PrivateWorkout.com.

Sunstone Yoga — With 13 locations locally, the Uptown one remains very popular with eight different types of yoga practices. 2907 Routh St. SunstoneYoga.com.

Title Boxing Club — Two locations in Dallas, where you can work out and train. 4140 Lemmon Ave., ste. 275. 214-520-2964. TitleBoxingClub.com

Trophy Fitness Club — Among the five locations are one in the Downtown Mosaic and in one Uptown. 300 N. Akard St. and 2812 Vine St., Suite 300.

TrophyFitnessClub.com.

24 Hour Fitness — Popular locations include Downtown and at Mockingbird and Greenville. 700 N. Harwood St. and 5706 E. Mockingbird Lane. 24HourFitness.com.

V12 Yoga — Build energy and light through the power of flow. V12 offers a unique yoga practice that builds energy, powerful strength, flexibility and open mindfulness with motivating music. 600 S. Harwood St. 214-741-9642. V12Yoga.com

YMCA Downtown — In the heart of Downtown, this location offers amenities from groups workouts to personal trainers, handball, basketball, swimming pool and more. 601 N. Akard St., 214-954-0500. YMCADallas.org.

Yoga & Sync Wellbeing — This yoga fitness studio in Bishop Arts offers a variety of classes and workshops, as well as massage. 611 N. Bishop Ave.

SyncDallas.com.

FAT CITY, U.S.A.

It probably comes as a surprise to nobody that “lose weight” is the most commonly abandoned New Year’s resolution out there. (Be honest: You’ve already considered giving up on it.)

And if you’re in Dallas, you kinda have an excuse… or maybe you’re part of the problem. According to a study done by the personal finance website WalletHub, Dallas is the fourth worst city in the U.S. for living an active lifestyle, out of 100 studied.

The study looked at facts such as “average monthly fitness club/gym membership fee” (39th), percentage of physically inactive residents (a whopping 71st), swimming pools per capita (73rd) and “walk score” (38th). Only North Las Vegas, Laredo and Memphis scored lower. Arlington (No. 91), Fort Worth (No. 89), San Antonio (No. 84), Houston (No. 81), Garland (No. 80) and Corpus Christi (No. 79) fared better… but not much. The highest-ranked Texas city was, of course, those freaks in Austin (No. 39), who bike everywhere and eat well.

The top city for active lifestyle was Madison, Wisc., followed by Boise, Scottsdale and Portland, Ore.

Look, we live in a place that hotter’n blazes in the summer and where people panic when it dips below 30. Of course we’re gonna be schizophrenic when it comes to exertion. But that’s just the city in general. The gay community has always been more gymcentric. Still, not a bad idea to hunker down and try to keep that promise to get fit in 2017.

GO FOR A SPIN AT LUNCH

Spin classes are one of the most popular ways for modern urbanites to get in shape, but maybe you still haven’t tried it out. Well, Snap Kitchen has a solution.

The healthy-foods retailer — which offers dietician-balanced take-away meals for paleo, gluten-free, low fat and other lifestyles — is partnering up with Peloton Cycle to introduce its customers to the benefits of biking through a program called Power Lunch.

Throughout January, a Peloton rep will be in select Snap Kitchen locations each Monday from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. to give guests a free demo… or their own quick workout.

Check out the Snap Kitchens in Oak Lawn (Jan. 16), on Fitzhugh (Jan. 23) and or Skillman (Jan. 30) for your lunch with the fitness regimen worked in.

COOK LIKE IT MATTERS… CUZ IT DOES

Maybe you already work out five times a week and try to watch your carbs and alcohol content. But man cannot live on protein powder alone. So Dallas-based personal trainer Marcus Washington has developed a cookbook specifically for those with active lifestyles who want to eat right but with a minimum of fuss. Best of all, he’s developed recipes to sustain healthy glucose levels throughout the day to avoid, and manage, diabetes.

My Glycemic Way, which came out in August, promotes a low-glycemic diet that keeps you at a healthy weight. In addition, each mean takes less than 45 minutes to prepare.

