More than 100 hand-carved Zimbabwean sculptures will remain on display in the Dallas Arboretum through July 31. Some of the sculptors are on hand each day creating new works and talk about while showcasing their techniques. The exhibit is called ZimSculpt.

The Dallas Arboretum is on Garland Road overlooking White Rock Lake and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is $15 per person and parking is $15. Parking and admission is free with membership.

