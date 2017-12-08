Drag performer Bianca Giselle Davenport Starr was killed and drag performer London Starr was injured in a shooting before 10 a.m. today (Friday, Dec. 8) at the Fort Worth home they shared with a third roommate,

according to reports by Fort Worth police and by family and friends on Facebook.

Police said that the third roommate, not identified by name but described as a black male, age 35, with salt-and-pepper-colored facial hair, is believed to be the shooter.

London Starr was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Bianca Giselle Davenport Starr was Miss Dallas Pride 2017 and Miss Texas State At Large 2017. The multitude of tributes left on her Facebook page by family and friends described her as a talented performer as a well as a loving and supportive friend and family member with an amazing sense of humor.

Bianca, whose “boy name” was Jason, worked as a hairdresser.