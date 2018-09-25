Dallas Peace and Justice Center and Planet Transgender are co-sponsoring a free screening of the award-winning documentary, Denial, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Oak Cliff, 3839 W. Kiest Blvd. The screening is hosted by the First Tuesday Social Justice Film Festival.

Denial stars Christine Hallquist, the former utilities executive for the state of Vermont who is not the Democratic candidate for governor of Vermont — the first transgender person nominated as a major party candidate for governor in any state.

The documentary delves into the consequences of climate change denial, an issue Hallquist has long addressed, but it is also about Hallquist’s coming out as a trans woman.