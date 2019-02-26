North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce is joining forces with the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, The Dallas 40 and The League of Women Voters of Dallas to cohost a mayoral candidate forum Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 a.m. at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St.

Richland Student Media will livestream the forum. Ron Chapman Jr. will narrate.

Eight of the nine candidates confirmed to be participating are Mike Ablon, Albert Black, Scott Griggs, Eric Johnson, Lynn McBee, Regina Montoya, Miguel Solis and Jason Villalba.

The ninth candidate is Alyson Kennedy.

Admission is free, but space is limited. To attend, RSVP here by April 1.