One man is in custody and Dallas police are searching for two to four others accused of using Grindr to lure men to a vacant apartment where they were robbed and beaten.

On it’s blog today (Jan. 20), Dallas police wrote, “There are indications that the offenses were motivated on the perceived sexual orientation of the victim and are being considered hate crimes.”

Just attracting men on Grindr doesn’t rise to the level of hate crime, although it indicates gay men were the target. However, if language indicating bias was used during the commission of the crime, hate crime charges could be added.

Three offenses occurred on Dec. 7 and 8. Four more men were lured to the same location on Dec. 12. The apartment was in the 8000 block of Chariot Drive. One offense took place in the 8000 block of Rothington Road off South Buckner Boulevard. The two streets are a block apart.

On Dec. 12, a 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated robbery for the Dec. 12 attacks. He remains in Dallas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Police detectives said it’s possible additional attacks took place. Anyone who was attacked or has information about the assaults should call Det. Jason Jarc at 214-671-3584. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

— David Taffet