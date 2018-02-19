SMU College Democrats are set to host debate among Democratic candidates for governor at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center Theater, 3140 Dyer St. Tickets are free, but attendees must RSVP here.

Six of the 10 Democratic gubernatorial candidates will participate in the debate. They are: Demetria Smith, Jeffrey Payne, Tom Wakely, Adrian Ocegueda, Andrew White and Cedric Davis Sr.

(Although some sources say Demetria Smith has been disqualified, she is listed among the candidates on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.)

Darcy White, a member of SMU College Democrats and SMU Debate, said the democratic group is “thrilled to be hosting the debate. We believe it is an invaluable opportunity to increase our involvement in Texas politics, as well as to encourage voter education.”

The main topics of the debate will be education, healthcare and immigration, according to a press release sent out by SMU College Democrats. Questions for the candidates may be submitted to SMUdems@gmail.com for consideration, and SMU director of debate Ben Voth will moderate the evening.