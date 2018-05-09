I just got an email letting me know that “LGBT artist pronoun” just dropped a new track, “Wrong,” this week on NPR. “It’s a pop song with emo aesthetics, and was written when she found out some weird news about her ex-girlfriend,” according to the press release.

I also learned that pronoun “recently returned with a new track, ‘Run,’ which was picked up by Stereogum, New York Times, NYLON Magazine and more. pronoun had a massive SXSW, and the next few months are jam packed with touring. She was just on the road with Turnover and she’s just kicked off a tour with Citizen and Basement. She also loves to skateboard and owns her own label, Sleep Well Records.”

Of the new song, “Wrong,” pronoun says: “I wrote this song when I found out some really weird news about my ex. All of a sudden I just said out loud, ‘I feel embarrassed again,’ and I went from there. For the longest time I was so angry at her, and the news that should have been the final straw actually just made me feel really bad for her which spun me in to the weird emotion of how can you feel sorry for some one you ‘hate.’ How is that even possible? Do other people feel this way? I guess in a way it’s what I would want to say… if I wanted to talk to her…. which obviously I don’t…. so I wrote this song instead.”

Personally, I am not big into “emo aesthetics” in my music. But I certainly do understand what she’s saying. Listen below and decide for yourself.

— Tammye Nash