Houston transgender activists Monica Roberts posted a report today (Friday, Aug. 31) on her blog TransGriot noting that a Chicago woman has become the 17th transgender person — and the 13th African-American trans person — murdered this year in the U.S., and Dallas Voice received a statement yesterday evening (Thursday, Aug. 30) from Louisiana Trans Advocates regarding a trans woman murdered yesterday morning in Shreveport.

Roberts, in her blog TransGriot, reports that Dejanay Stanton, 24, was found in an alley on Chicago’s South Side shortly after midnight after people in the area reported hearing gunshots. Stanton had been shot in the head. She was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Roberts notes that Stanton was the 13th trans person of color murdered this year,

Chicago police have asked that anyone with information on the shooting contact them. Trans advocates in Chicago will hold a balloon release at 7:30 p.m. today in the alley at 40th and King where Stanton was killed.

Murder in Louisiana

According to a statement from Louisiana Trans Advocates, a transgender advocacy organization based in Baton Rouge, a trans woman named Vontashia Bell was killed at some point Thursday in Shreveport.

The statement, noting that Bell is not the first transgender woman murdered in Louisiana this year, called on city and state leadership to “work together together with the trans community to curb this violence.”

The statement continues:

“Vontashia Bell must not die in vain. Her murder is a reminder of the current climate and national discourse on trans issues. Dehumanizing language and actions lower the barriers to this kind of senseless violence. Shreveport and Louisiana leaders must speak out against these killings, against the ongoing, systemic devaluation of trans people that pervades our media and politics, and against the institutional racism that places almost all of this burden on trans women of color.

“As we mourn the loss of Vontashia, we must double down our efforts to ensure that all trans people across the state have access to jobs, education, housing, and safe neighborhoods.”

Dallas Voice has been unable to locate more information on Bell’s murder. We have asked LTA for information are waiting to hear back from them.

— Tammye Nash