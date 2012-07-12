A three-alarm blaze destroyed at least four condos in a 12-unit complex in the 4100 block of Holland Avenue in Oak Lawn early Thursday morning. Others were heavily damaged with smoke and water. No one was injured.

Some of the units may have been vacant, but 11 people were left homeless.

The fire was started by an electrical short causing an estimated $625,000 in damage, $500,000 structural and $125,000 in personal property, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

Investigators on the scene Thursday afternoon said wind may have contributed to the severity of the blaze that began at 1 a.m. and was still burning by 5 a.m. Evans said limited access to the building as well as air conditioning units on the roof prevented firefighters from attacking the blaze offensively.

The Red Cross responded to help residents find temporary shelter. Residents were able to get back into their apartments to pick through belongings. The lower floor had no fire damage, but the entire property is uninhabitable.