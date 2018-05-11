Police are urging people who will be going out in Oak Lawn this weekend to be aware of their surroundings and don’t walk alone as a result of a number of incidents near bars and restaurants over the past week. They also would like anyone who has been the victim of a crime to come forward and file a police report.

Police are aware of four incidents that have taken place since May 5. They are not necessarily related nor related to incidents that took place about a month ago. No arrests have been made, but investigators are focusing on several individuals.

Take Back Oak Lawn has been monitoring the incidents and also warns everyone to remain vigilant. They have offered support services to victims. Members are also organizing citizen car patrols through the weekend.

Here’s a summary of the incidents with a police comment following:

Incident 1: On May 5, three people were attacked at Throckmorton and Cedar Springs. One of the victims was robbed and hospitalized. Lee Dougherty, who is president of Stonewall Democrats of Dallas and works with TBOL, said the victim suffered a broken nose, but is out of the hospital and is recovering.

Police: This incident was not a robbery. On May 5, 2018, at about 7:38 p.m., officers were flagged down regarding a White male passed out at the corner of Cedar Springs and Throckmorton. Dallas Fire Rescue Unit responded. The male refused treatment and walked away. This is documented on case number 095312-2018.

Incident 2: On May 6, a male was attacked by a white male with dark hair while walking back to his vehicle on Cedar Springs Road. The victim was hospitalized.

Police: On May 6, 2018, the victim was assaulted by three individuals in the 3900 block of Cedar Springs Road at about 1:30 a.m. The victim left the offense location and called to report the offense from his residence at 6:00 a.m. The victim refused treatment. One suspect is known to the victim. This aggravated assault offense is documented on case number 095670-2018. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident 3: On May 8, two black males (one described as 6 feet 2 inches, medium fit build, black jeans and black button up shirt) driving a black Honda Civic coupe robbed an individual at Tin Room at gunpoint.

Police: On May, 8, 2018, at about 10:36 p.m., officers responded to a call for police regarding a robbery in progress in the 2500 block of Hudnall Street. The victims were walking to their vehicle when they were robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled the area on foot. The offense is documented on case number 097844-2018.

Incident 4: On May 8, the same two individuals robbed another person at Marty’s Live at gunpoint and allegedly discharged a firearm.

Police: On May 9, 2018, at about 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Maple Avenue regarding a robbery. Upon arrival, there was no complainant on the scene, therefore, no report was made at this time.

Even if the incident wasn’t reported immediately, a police report can still be filed and police encourage people involved to do so. To report an incident after it’s occurred, you may go to any police substation where an officer will take your report or you may call 911. The operator will take your information so an officer can get back to you to make an appointment for an officer to come to you to take the report.