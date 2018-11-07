Among the 66 Texas House Democrats headed to the next session of the Legislature are five lesbians.

Mary Gonzalez from El Paso and Celia Israel from Austin were re-elected without opposition.

Two of the three incoming LGBT House members — Jessica Gonzalez and Julie Johnson — are from Dallas. Gonzalez had no opposition in the general election. In the primary, she defeated incumbent Rep. Roberto Alonzo. Johnson earned 56.7 percent of the vote against bathroom bill author Matt Rinaldi with widespread support from teachers and the business community.

Erin Zweiner flipped the District 45 seat and won with 51.6 percent of the vote. The district is southwest of Austin and includes the cities of Kyle and San Marcos.

