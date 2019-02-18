The 9th annual Louisiana Queer Conference is set for Saturday, March 30, at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Admission to the day-long conference is free, but organizers are asking for donations to help cover the cost of the event. This year’s theme is Rainbow Resistance: Defining Our Existence.

LaQC is designed to offer “leadership development, networking opportunities and social support” LGBTQ college students and their allies in Louisiana, but organizers say LGBTQ students and allies from across the southern states are invited to attend.

The conference is a free, student-run event, aimed at “inspiring Louisianans to LGBT+ activism and community solidarity.”

This year’s conference is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Business Education Complex at LSU, and will feature a keynote speaker, panels, a resource fair and workshops, followed by an-after party sponsored by the LSU LGBTQ+ Project. Workshops topics will include queer history, intersections of queerness and other identities, sex education, queer identities 101, mental health, activism and more.

Anyone interested in presenting a panel can contact the panel coordinator here.

LaQC is paid for completely through donations and T-shirt sales. Anyone interested in donating can do so through the LaQC GoFundMe page here.

Organizers also accept in-kind donations, volunteers and other assistance. Limited resource fair spots are also available.

Free registration is available here.

LaQC is presented by Spectrum, an LSU campus organization that “supports LSU lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and asexual/aromantic LGBTQA+ communities, as well as their allies, by providing social support, education, programming, and opportunities to participate in campus and community activism,” and by Qroma, an LSU campus organization that “seeks to support the campus’ lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students of color through service, programming, and social outreach.”