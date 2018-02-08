A group of transgender activists and allies will get together today (Feb. 8) on the University of Dallas campus in Irving to respond to an appearance by writer Ryan Anderson, who will discuss his anti-trans book, When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement.

Protest organizer Johnny Boucher, a University of Dallas alum, called the gathering “a small, peaceful and dissenting presence.”

Boucher said Anderson’s book. “alleges gender dysphoria has roots in ‘social hostility.’ Anderson argues allowing gender transition ‘tramples on the needs and interests of others.’ Furthermore, Anderson believes gender medicine is experimental, ‘a cultish religion forced on the public by the state.’”

Anderson’s previous book, Truth Overruled: The Future of Marriage and Religious Freedom, opposes same-sex marriage.

Boucher said to meet at the SB Hall MultipurposeRoom, University of Dallas, 1845 E Northgate Drive in Irving. He expects the event to run from 4:30-6 p.m. The Orange Line stops at U.D. To find the location, here’s a map of the campus.

University of Dallas regularly makes the Princeton Review’s list of 20 most homophobic campuses in the U.S.

— David Taffet