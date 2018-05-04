Why Colorado Springs might be the most romantic getaway you’ve never thought of

Alot of people take a vacation, including a honeymoon, in big cities or by the beach.

Not me. I’ve lived near both all my life, so when I plan a getaway I want to pack it with come-as-you-are, in-the-wild adventure. Real Davy Crockett-like. You know… if he was gay.

So when my boyfriend and I recently traveled to Colorado Springs for what we hoped would be a fast few days of getting active, reconnecting with one another and making new memories, it occurred to me this would work just as well as a honeymoon for newlyweds.

From hiking frozen waterfalls and practicing yoga fireside to dangling 1,200 feet above the Arkansas River on a zip line, this trip was one of the most romantic we’ve ever taken. Here are unforgettable reasons why.

There are at least nine waterfalls in Colorado Springs to which you can hike (and get all grabby on the way up). We arrived in Colorado Springs well before check-in at the Wyndham’s New Orleans-inspired Mining Exchange Grand Hotel and Spa, and we made the most of our time by driving the rental car straight to the base of Helen Hunt Falls (named in honor of the 19th-century writer and Native American activist and not the Academy Award-winning actress as we had assumed; we’ll take one for the team on this one), located in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

Despite milder temps than on the East Coast — we narrowly escaped the “bomb cyclone” to get to Colorado — much of the falls was frozen when we arrived, though not solid enough at the bottom that we couldn’t fill our bottles with the ice-cold spring water flowing beneath the cracked surface. Tastiest we’ve ever drunk.

Then we were off. The hike, though steep, was only one-tenth of a mile of escalating, winding trail, which took about 20 minutes to climb. We stopped at a few points to catch our breath and snap photos while admiring nature’s handiwork. This is the first time either one of us had ventured into a legitimate mountain range, so we were keen to soak up the surroundings.

At the top, pure magnificence! Normally falls that flow freely (as it probably does again now), Helen Hunt was solid and stark white. Ice. Frozen in time. A real sight to see.

If you want even more of a workout, there are at least eight other falls in the area to hike, including Silver Cascade Falls, about two-thirds of a mile above Helen Hunt Falls, and Seven Falls, a series of cascading drop-offs, one more scenic than the other.

Ristorante Del Lago at the Broadmoor is the perfect place to get cozy over a carafe of wine. While the Broadmoor resort wasn’t on our initial itinerary, we decided to pop in on our way back from Helen Hunt Falls (GPS will take you directly through the expansive property) because of all the recommendations we received from friends who had spent time in the area. Glad we did. It was an ideal spot to relax after the hike (it’s a meticulously kept five-star, with attentive, friendly staff; everybody said hello to us!), particularly Ristorante Del Lago — just across the lake bridge on the back side of the main entrance — where we plopped on an inviting couch, ordered a carafe of wine and cuddled up in front of the fireplace until warm and toasty.

Mineral-water soaks and fireside yoga will eliminate your collective aches and pains. Just down the road in Manitou Springs (a 10-minute drive from downtown Colorado Springs) is SunWater Spa — which features heated cedar tubs filled with bubbling, body-healing mineral water — an excellent place to strip down to your swimwear (yes, you have to wear something) and relax in the bath. We detoxed in the infrared sauna, took a load off in the indoor therapy pools, then joined our yogi Georgiy for a fireside class where we focused on our breathing and overall consciousness while holding outstretched hands occasionally.

You’ll be in awe of the scenery up to Pikes Peak while taking photos you’ll cherish forever. Our scenic drive up to Pikes Peak — the highest peak in the area at 14,115 feet (and actively climbing!) — was the activity we most looked forward to on our trip because neither of us had ever been that high in the sky. We didn’t know quite what to expect from the 19-mile paved spiral to the top, though we were hopeful for a few magnificent lookouts and wandering wildlife. It didn’t disappoint. There were plenty of pull-offs with jaw-dropping vistas of snowcapped mountains; large Instagram-ready lakes frozen six-inches thick; never-before-seen-by-us animals, like bighorn sheep clinging to near vertical rises; and, of course, the reward of satisfying chicken soup and fresh, hot doughnuts inside the visitor’s center to commemorate our voyage and this exploratory milestone in our relationship.

A Jeep tour of Royal Gorge will make daredevils out of you. About an hour southwest of Colorado Springs lies Cañon City, where we hopped in one of Colorado Jeep Tours’ all-terrain vehicles for a half-day tour of the Royal Gorge region (our tour guide Steve could teach a master class on the area’s history and geology), which took us through rocky peaks and valleys, sometimes teetering on the edge, and culminating in crossing America’s highest suspension bridge. Instead of driving across the bridge, however, we ramped up the oh-crap! factor by flinging ourselves across the canyon on a 1,200-foot high zip line. Although we survived the harrowing-slash-exhilarating experience, it did give our hearts a workout on the don’t-look-down journey from one side to the other. To acknowledge our survival, we spent the rest of the afternoon giving thanks for our wills to live (and each other) over a VIP wine and cheese tasting at the award-winning Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, set against the spectacular backdrop of the Wet Mountains.

Sunrise in Garden of the Gods will take your breath away. Before our early afternoon flight home, we made one last stop at can’t-miss Garden of the Gods, a registered National Natural Landmark, to watch the sunrise. Entering the park before daylight was out of our comfort zone (what kind of animals are lurking where we can’t see them? Just bunnies and bats as it turned out), but that’s what this trip was all about — trying new things together (and clinging to one another for reassurance and safety). And as the sky filled with the fiery pink-orange glow of another day dawning, our romantic getaway was whole with the reveal of 300-foot towering sandstone rock formations in a park with a rich past that dates back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Perfect place where you, too, can leave your footprints in Colorado Springs — side by side, for all time, just like in a fairy tale.

— Mikey Rox