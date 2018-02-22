AIDS Outreach Center, 400 N. Beach St. in Fort Worth, is looking for volunteers to help with the agency’s “spring cleaning day” on Thursday, March 8.

AOC is looking for people to help with painting an office, replacing air filters, filing paperwork, entering data (“because computers need to be cleaned up sometimes, too”), and organizing special event closets. “We need four or five strong and sturdy folks for this [last] one,” a representative noted.

Anyone who is willing and able to help is asked to email Tyler Maryak at tylerm@aoc.org.