AIDS Interfaith Network is now Access and Information Network. The organization — mostly known by its acronym AIN — is still AIN.

The new name reflects the expanded services AIN provides, Development Associate Mark Quigley explained. Each year, AIN reaches 14,000 people with HIV and STD testing and information. But AIN also teams with Dallas County Health Department and other health departments in North Texas to offer glucose testing and provide information on other medical conditions.

AIN continues to provide HIV services through the Howie Daire Center.

Quigley also said that although the “interfaith” part of the name was dropped, faith leaders still provide a major part of AIN’s core base of volunteers. AIN was originally founded by religious groups to provide information to churches and other religious institutions on how to help members with the virus and had a buddy program to team volunteers with people living with AIDS.

— David Taffet