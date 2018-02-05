Alamo Drafthouse has been known to come up with good reasons to hold a Movie Feast — a specially-designed dinner built around a holiday. And Valentine’s Day being the perfect holiday for dinner-and-a-movie, it was a natural fit.

Only this year, Alamo is giving the idea a queer twist. Next Wednesday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day — the Cedars location of Alamo will feature a three-course meal with optional wine pairings for the gay comedy The Birdcage, about a gay couple (Nathan Lane and Robin Williams) running a South Beach drag club. In the movie, houseboy Agador prepares a disastrous dinner for homophobic visitors, but the staff at Alamo has improved up that. The menu will include a roasted fennel and pepper soup (inspired by Agador’s Spartacus sweet and sour peasant recipe), a Jacon-style braised chicken with roasted corn and avocado (named “He Didn’t Make An Entree (But We Did),” correcting Agador’s social faux pas) and concluding with “just desserts” — white wedding cake with chocolate babka bread pudding.

In addition, two days before Valentine’s, you can enjoy another special screening with food and drinks at the Richardson location: Bound, the lesbian crime masterpiece from the trans filmmaking duo The Wachowski Sisters, with Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly. You can order a a signature drink called Violet’s Revenge (made with vodka, cherry heering, lemon, bubbly and orange) for $10, and/or Caesar’s Just Desserts (wine-soaked lady fingers, grilled peached in puff pastry with vanilla ice cream) for $11.

Get tickets to The Birdcage here and to Bound here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones