Alyssa Edwards, Dallas’ world-famous dancing queen, has just debuted a new eyeshadow palette with Anastasia Beverly Hills, according to an exclusive report published yesterday (Tuesday, May 21) by Elle.com. The new palette drops next Wednesday, May 29.

Anastasia Beverly Hills and founder Anastasia Soare have been sponsors of RuPaul’s Drag Race since season 7, providing the winner of each season with a one-year supply of ABH makeup, Elle noted, while Alyssa appeared in both Season Five of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars 2. Alyssa — aka Beyond Belief Dance Company owner Justin Johnson — has also starred in his own Netflix series, Dancing Queen.

The Alyssa Edwards eyeshadow palette includes a mix of matte and shimmers in champagne gold, violet, yellow, pink and blue, along with neutrals, and “While the shadow selection may seem especially bright, it’s actually versatile enough to wear day to day,” Elle assures.

Alyssa herself told Elle.com: “Makeup has empowered me since I was a little boy, and this collaboration has given me the opportunity to share that with the world. Creating this palette has been a two-year journey that has pushed me to stare in the mirror and ask myself: ‘Who is Alyssa Edwards and what is my purpose?’ What we’ve created is a true assessment of who I am and what I believe in.”

While we here at Dallas Voice love Alyssa (she was the cover girl for our 2016 Our North Texas) and are thrilled to see her professional career path continue to expand, I think my personal favorite part of this eyeshadow announcement is the special video that came with it! Watch below:

— Tammye Nash