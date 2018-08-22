We just got word that Dallas’ own Alyssa Edwards, aka Justin Johnson, is starring in her own “hilarious and heartfelt docu-series,” to be called Dancing Queen, premiering globally on Netflix on Oct. 5.

The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions with executive producers Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Roy Orecchio and RuPaul Charles. Alyssa herself is also a producer. The first season will include eight 45-minute episodes.

According to the email announcement from Netflix, the series is set in “the dancing, prancing, world of the multi-talented, multi-layered Justin Johnson — aka Drag Superstar Alyssa Edwards — as he juggles his dance life, drag life, family life and love life.”

The series was filmed in Mesquite, Alyssa’s hometown, and “goes behind the makeup and into the drag performer’s highly competitive Beyond Belief Dance Company as he prepares a young class for an intensely competitive season.”

Watching the trailer, which you can see here, it’s obvious this show will be very “Alyssa.” And as far as we’re concerned, that means it is going to be very entertaining.

It’s always great to see a “hometown girl” — not to mention our 2016 Out North Texas cover girl — hit the big time. Alyssa was already big time; a Netflix series is just the icing on the dancing queen’s cake!

So congratulations, Alyssa. We’re so proud for you!

(Photos courtesy of Netflix)

— Tammye Nash