Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker has been named CEO of the Victory Fund, the Washington, D.C.-based organization that helps LGBT candidates raise funds and run successful campaigns for political office.

Parker began her career in elected office in 1998. She served three terms on the Houston City Council, three terms as Houston’s comptroller and three terms as that city’s mayor, for a total of 18 years in elected office. In each case, she left office because of term limits.

Parker credits Victory Fund with giving her the skills to run a successful campaign.

“Victory Institute played a key role in preparing me for my 2009 run — providing campaign training before my 1998 run for Houston City Council, and then furthering my leadership skills with a fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government,” Parker wrote in a press release.

Victory Institute is the candidate training branch of Victory Fund. Among its graduates are Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and recently-elected Virginia Delegate Danica Roem.

Victory Fund was founded in 1991. Former Crossroad Market owner William Waybourn was the first executive director of the organization and served for four years.

— David Taffet