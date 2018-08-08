LGBT candidates continue doing well across the country. Yesterday (Aug. 7) Sharice Davids won a six-way primary in Kansas to become the first openly gay candidate from that state to run for Congress. No openly LGBT person has ever served in the Kansas legislature either.

If Davids wins in November, she will also be the first Native American woman ever elected to Congress.

She faces Rep. Kevin Yoder who the The Kansas City Star calls, “a vulnerable incumbent Republican.”

Davids called Yoder, “an extremist who has tried time and time again to undermine health care access and give tax breaks for the largest corporations. He is a pawn for Donald Trump and I will not allow him to continue to take us in the wrong direction while working families in our communities suffer.”

Six candidates competed in the primary. Davids received 37 percent of the vote. Her nearest competitor received 34 percent. The candidate with the most votes wins in that state. No runoffs are held.