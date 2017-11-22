So, I’m not sure what to say about a conference at the Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. Yes, we knew about the conference ahead of time. No, we didn’t think it was worth giving these bigots extra publicity.
But wow — they opened their conference with the gayest performance they could find among their “straight” participants.
From reports on the conference, they spent much time worrying about defeating “the gay agenda,” because if they didn’t, pedophilia was going to run rampant. Oh, and they endorsed accused child molester Roy Moore for Senate.
Among the participants was Pastor Stephen Broden. He’s the guy who ran for the U.S. House against Rep. Eddie Bernie Johnson a few years ago. The Dallas Morning News endorsed him and then had to withdraw their endorsement when he said that if he didn’t win, “armed insurrection wasn’t off the table.” Oops. Broden, by the way, came to the conference “straight” from Alabama, where he’d gone to lend his support to Moore.
Texas Observer got pictures of some of the signs found at the conference including, “No anal sex taught in schools thanks.” Damn. All those anal sex models will be out of a job.
Another sign reads “Women make lousy dads.” We really hate bringing up the studies, but this kind of anti-LGBT crap challenged universities around the country to run studies and every study — EVERY STUDY — shows that kids with two moms do best. Then comes kids with two dads. And running close behind same-sex couples are straight couples. I hate to keep having to remind my straight friends that they just aren’t as good at parenting as we are, so stop with the “women make lousy dads signs,” because I really like lots of straight parents I know a lot.
The headliner at the conference was David Pickup. He’s a California ex-gay therapist who was run out of California when they made practicing discredited therapies illegal for licensed therapists. So he moved to Texas where he’s taking people’s money to turn gays and lesbians into … well the guy who opened the conference with his gay flag routine.
— David Taffet
LOL…Totally NOT gay!
So they are bigots because they disagree with your opinion and politics? Seems you are as judgmental as they.
Lots of people disagree with my opinions and politics. That doesn’t make them bigots. They are bigots because they think that people who disagree with THEM and are different from them are evil/degenerate/less than/undeserving of equal rights.
Christian “love”.
Pastor Curtis Knapp of KS says it’s the governments JOB to kill all gay people.
Pastor Charles Worley NC preaches all gay people should be put in concentration camps to die.
Pastor Kevin Swanson says all gay people must be exterminated.
Pastor Dave Buehner says treat gay people like cannibals, child molesters, rapists and murderers.
Pastor Steven L. Anderson- Preaches KILL the gays.
Pastor Sean Harris- beat your 4 year old son if he shows signs of being gay.
Pastor Andy Gipson, Mississippi GOP Lawmaker, Cites Bible Passage Calling For Their Death.
Pastor David Dykes want to kill all gay people.
Pastor Scott Lively( currently on trial for crimes against humanity) in Uganda helped write the KILL the GAYS bill.
Pastor Dennis Leatherman wants to kill all gay, says it excites his flesh him to think about it.
Pastor Ariel Torres Ortega says gays must die at National Organization for Marriage rally.
Pastor Roger Jimenez praised the killing of gay people in Orlando says all need to be put to death.
No Westboro church needed to know how christians want LGBT lives to end.
Tell me again of your religion of love? 2nd chronicles 15 13
David Pickup is a 60 year old who admitted never having a lasting romantic relationship with an adult. He left California when they outlawed his quackery for kids under 18. Pickup moved to Dallas, where his predecessor in “authentic reparative therapy” was imprisoned for molesting boys. Pickup said his focus will be on young boys. Where else can a grown man spend hours alone with a young gay boy discussing his sexual desires and fantasies? Reparative therapy is “consumer fraud” promising a cure for that which is not illness, a court in New Jersey ruled in the JONAH case. No medical, psychological or psychiatric association backs reparative therapy. Every major, decades-old ex-gay ministry from the US to Australia closed after leaders admitted nobody changed sexual orientation during the 40 years of ‘change’ claims. The ex-gay ministries were the largest referral source for reparative gay conversion therapists, but they gave up on the quackery back in 2011.
Julie, I wasn’t run out of California. I still have an office there. Licensed therapy for unwanted homosexual feelings caused by emotional and/or sexual abuse is not illegal for adults. However, California, in hurting their own children made it illegal for children to receive this therapy. The legislators knew about therapy for this kind of emotional or sexual abuse, and they voted for the ban anyway, which is endangering, in part, the lives of CA’s children who do identify as heterosexual.
“Conversion therapy” hurts people, especially children. Keep your self-hate to yourself.
You want to electrocute children for your “god”?
I’m very excited to see David Pickup in a headline involving an underage boy or a male prostitute, as these anti-gay, self-hating “therapists” are often caught doing.
Google the types of “therapy” he practices. It’s hilarious and backwards.
What Gay pradesh did he learn that from?
Just want to clarify that flag dancing is a long time tradition in the church, not specific to any gender or sexuality stereotypes or assumptions. It happens all across the country male and female alike.
It is also extremely disheartening to hear that they equate gender and sexual non conforming decisions as leading to pedophilia. That couldn’t be more untrue.
The truth is the Lord does expect us to make the decision to follow Him, and transform into who He has destined us to become despite our desires. Nonetheless, it is iur choice to do so and He gives us the reasonable space to make those decisions with gentle reminders. Whatever comes as a result of our decisions are ours to own. I wish that the angry, strife filled approach would be reconsidered.
Katrina, flag dancing is also a long-time tradition in gay bars and gay parades and gay picnics and …..
If that is an EX-gay therapist, then this Portland liberal is a Rump Licker.
5+ minutes of this guy??? I could barely handle a few seconds. WTF? He’s an anti-gay gay man??? Must be a Log Cabin Republican.
ummm…security. We have an infiltrator.
pretty sure I saw this same act and same guy in our local pride parade.
As long as “Christians” keep trying to prevent LGBTQ people from having full legal rights anywhere in this country, I will be working to try to take away all legal protections for religion. Why should people who can’t distinguish between mythology and reality get to enjoy rights that are denied to intelligent people?
Hmmm… busting out of the closet… at a Hate Fest… ?
I don’t get it.
“Eddie Bernie Johnson”?
I assume you meant “Eddie Bernice Johnson”
Okay, this is TOTALLY GAY!! wtf?
For one thing I have had my ear to the wind for months and since the crap about Target inviting pedophile men in dresses to molest kids in their women’s bathrooms I have NOT HEARD OF ONE SINGLE INCIDENT. Also, I know a bunch of gay folks and none of them have any issues of child molestation charges. On the flip side I have herd of a number of ministrs molesting kids in their church and shooting family members. Odd. so odd these things.
so theyre a hate group?
David ‘Pickup’ (LOL) was RUN OUT OF CALIFORNIA, he keeps an office to troll for lost boys so that he can ship them to TEXXXASS – David, wearing a suit and horn-rimmed glasses doesn’t hide the nipple clips, cock ring and butt plug you sport underneath.
Okay…so am anti-gay conference starts with the gayest opening I’ve ever seen.
YAAAAAZ! WERQ, FISH, WERQ! C’mon, circuit-party-in-her-own-head! I LOVE THE PERKING UP OF HER FEET WHEN IT KICKS IN. YAAAAZ!