Dallas Voice Executive Editor Arnold Wayne Jones has, for the second year in a row, been recognized by the North American Travel Journalists Association, the prestigious group of travel writers in the U.S, for excellent in both travel writing and travel photography, at the 26th annual travel awards from NATJA, the second-largest travel media association in North America.

Jones received two citations: He was awarded the Bronze Prize in the category of Travel Series (Print) for a trio of features he wrote on three gay destinations — Maui, Vancouver and New Mexico. (He was in good company: Gold and Silver Prizes went to the Toronto Star and National Geographic Traveler; National Geographic Traveler also received the top honor, the Grand Prize for overall work by a publication.) Jones was also recognized as a Finalist for Best Cover Photography for his stunning vista of a tourist traversing a rope bridge in the mountains north of Vancouver. The awards are presented for stories published between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2017.

Last year, Jones was a NATJA Travel Awards Finalist for Illustrated Story, for both writing and photography, in his story about Phoenix. A photo he took for that story also won a 2017 Houston Press Club Lone Star Award for best photography.