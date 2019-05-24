Just in time for Dallas Pride coming June 1-2, legendary Dallas queen Asia O’Hara issued a “call to action” with the release of her new single, “Crown Up,” and the lush video for the song today (Friday, May 24).

The song and video are already getting rave reviews from Michael Cook at Instinct magazine: “While she did not grab [the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10], Asia O’Hara is back with her hypnotic new single “Crown Up.” Trust me when I tell you, this crown sparkles just as brightly.”

Cook describes the song as “a throbbing dance track, complete with O’Hara laying out rhymes of her own, showing a crispness to her verses, along with some tongue in cheek homage paid to some of her Drag Race sisters.” The video, which Cook notes was shot on location in Italy by Marco Ovando, “keeps it ultra high glam … with elements of haute couture fashion and O’Hara’s pageant personality sprinkled throughout.”

But don’t take his — or our — word for it; watch for yourself below:

— Tammye Nash