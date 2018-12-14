Attorney Chad West today launched his bid for the District 1 seat on the Dallas City Council today (Thursday, Dec. 13) by unveiling his campaign website.

West hopes to follow in the steps of Scott Griggs, the current District 1 councilman, who cannot run again due to term limits. On his website, West lauded Griggs as someone who “fought for accountability and transparency at City Hall,” and who “at every step, has protected the fabric of our great neighborhoods.”

Describing himself as a “homeowner and small business owner in Oak Cliff,” West said he wants to continue the “noble traditions” Griggs established, and to “give residents and entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed, ensure that our diverse neighborhoods and historic structures are protected and cherished, and ensure that opportunities, education, and city services are top notch and available to everyone.”

Originally from Southern Illinois, West joined the Army and first came to Texas in 1999 when he was assigned to Fort Sam Houston, before doing a tour of duty overseas in Hungary and Bosnia. After completing his tour of duty and being honorably discharged, West returned to Texas to attend law school, graduating with honors from Texas Tech School of Law.

West opened his law practice in Oak Cliff in 2010 and has won numerous awards and honors for his legal advocacy.

According to his website, West served on the Dallas City Plan Commission from 2017-2018, was the District 1 representative on the Bond Task Force in 2012 and 2017, was an Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce board member from 2010-2014 and worked with North Oak Cliff Greenspace from 2017-2018.

As a community organizer and fundraiser, West has co-founded Creekside Neighborhood Association, co-founded Dash for the Beads 5K and 10K fundraising race, co-founded the Last Bag Standing beanbag toss competition to raise money for the PTO programs at several Oak Cliff elementary schools, started the Halloween Costume and Bucket Drive for Kids, participates in school supply drives for teachers at Hogg and Peeler elementary schools, served as the co-chair of the Leadership Committee for Lambda Legal-Dallas from 2010-2014, and served as co-chair for Resource Center’s Toast to Life gala in 2011.

West and his partner, Brian, have two children — Victoria and Preston. They live in Stevens Park. On his campaign website, West describes himself as an avid runner, fantasy and science fiction reader and Texas Tech football fan.