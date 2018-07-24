The Elevator Project began four years ago as a one-off plan to put the Wyly Theatre’s sixth-floor Studio Theatre to use during fallow periods of the year. Now in its fourth season, The Elevator Project offers marketing, space, production and mentoring assistant to small performing enterprises — from tiny theater companies to dance troupes to individuals interested in exploring some aspect of performance.

For the upcoming season, 39 groups submitted applications for space (which now extends beyond the Studio to Winspear’s Hamon Hall and the outdoor Annette Strauss Square, as well as almost anywhere else on the Arts District campus). Eight were selected, including gay-run Dark Circles Dance Company and Giant Entertainment.

Joshua L. Peugh, DCDC’s founder and artistic director, will kick off the season Oct. 11–14 with a retelling of the myth of Aladdin in the Wyly Studio, pictured. That will be followed by the Indique Dance Company, which will highlight to artistry of the centuries-old Bharatanatyam dance style for SvaBhava at Hamon Hall (Dec. 6–8).

The flamenco troupe FLAME Foundation’s 88 Keys Unlock Joan Miro’s Flamenco Dancer’s Heart at Hamon will be the first show of 2019 (Feb. 14–16, 2019). Playwright Scott Zenreich — who has spend most of his adult life working in the restaurant business — will produce his new plat Pastry King, for 12 performances in the Wyly Studio (April 23–May 5).

Next up is queer theater company Giant Entertainment’s City Dionysia, an outdoor music and theatrical festival “event” meant to take participants back to the bacchanal that birthed theater. It will take place at Strauss Square May 9–11.

Next will be Teatro Flor Candela at Hamon, a female-centric piece at explores the myth of Ariadne and the Minotaur called Sanadora Teatra (May 23–25). Iv Amenti will celebrate Black Music Month will a celebration of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti with a show called Felabration! (Hamon, June 14–16). As with this year, the season will end with a youth-centric show from Cry Havoc — a “devised” play called Sex Ed (Hamon, July 3–July 14).

— Arnold Wayne Jones