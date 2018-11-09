Lincoln Navigator. Lincoln returns to luxurious American style with the redesigned Navigator. It spoils passengers in 30-way adjustable front seats with cool, heat and massagers, gorgeous veneers and 20-speaker Revel audio. Plug in with Wi-Fi, Slingbox TV and wireless phone charging. Move out with the 450 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine. Aluminum bodies remove 400 lbs. to enhance performance. It causes Escalades nightmares. Base price: $72,555.

The hottest 2019 models that will sex up your drive

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

Sex is usually something you have in cars, not with them., but cruise one of these, and you may want to cross species and get busy — or at least get busy driving. From a luxurious SUV to sexy sedans and frugal hatchback, one of these should be what you desire.

Lexus LS. Like a personal limo from the future, the new LS is more than its large spindle grille and F Sport accoutrement. Check the 416 horsepower twin-turbo V6 or hybrid system delivering 354 horsepower and frugal 33-MPG highway. The decadent interior delights with ambient lighting inspired by Japanese lanterns, Shimamoku-inspired wood patterns and available massage seats in the rear. Name the safety system and this car has it.

Base price: $75,000.

VW Jetta. While the compact sedan segment is decimated by crossovers, VW dances. Exteriors are completely restyled with sculpted lines and LED headlamps while interiors feel a class higher with VW’s “Virtual Cockpit” flatscreen instrument cluster, heated/ventilated seats, Beats audio, and adaptive cruise. Left lanes disappear beneath the 147 horsepower 1.4-liter turbo-four that achieves 30/40-MPG city/highway.

Base price: $18,545.

Toyota Corolla Hatch. Billed as a “driver’s hatchback” with a sport-tuned suspension and 168 horsepower 4-cylinder engine, it still delivers 30/38-MPG city/highway. Stocked it with JBL audio, Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa integration and Apple CarPlay. Safety tech includes crash mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise, and lane tracing assist. All salute the tech nerd who got a makeover and pumped at the gym.

Base price: $19,990.

Volvo S60. The first American-built Volvo will elicit googly eyes. Bowers & Wilkins audio sends you over while safety is fortified by systems to prevent road run-offs or hitting pedestrians. Pilot Assist keeps it centered in its lane. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G Wi-Fi connects devices. Choose from a 250 horsepower turbo-four, 316 horsepower supercharged- and turbo-4, or 400 horsepower hybrid. It’s safer and sexier, too.

Base price: $35,800.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class. As the most affordable way to Mercedes ownership, this sleek little sedan brings it hard! Inside, twin screens and wood trim echo the S-Class while turbine-look air vents, 64-colors ambient lighting, and head-up display channel better Benzes. Step into a 188 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 connected to optional AWD. Safety is enhanced with crash mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist and active lane change assist.

Est. $32,000.

Honda Insight. Honda’s hybrid rolls out with sportier attire. Interiors cozy passengers with premium materials, futuristic styling, and tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Touring editions add leather, dual-zone automatic climate control and navigation. Beneath the chiseled hood is a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with lithium-ion batteries achieving 151 horses and 55/49-MPG city/highway. It’s the frugal lad with spunk to spare.

Base price: $23,725.

Genesis G70. It’s the Korean answer to the BMW 3-Series: a sassy little number stoked with a cabin that radiates luxury

via aluminum trim and microfiber headliner. Check boxes for wireless charging, head-up display, 660w Lexicon audio and crash avoidance systems. Behind the big grille is a 365 horsepower twin-turbo V6 or 252 horsepower turbo-four. 0-60 mph rolls up in as little as 4.5 seconds. The G70 proves smaller can be better.

Base price: $42,000.