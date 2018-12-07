A few years ago, we were all told that the next two Avengers films would would called Infinity War 1 and 2. Then early last year, the directors backtracked on that, saying the first would still be called Infinity War but they could not reveal the title of the second part because of how Part 1 ended. It was probably a marketing ploy all along, but we finally have the title: Endgame. And we also have a trailer, which just dropped. The film comes out April 26. Enjoy!

