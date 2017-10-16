Big Brothers Big Sisters, a Black Tie Dinner beneficiary, held its annual Big Black Tie Ball on Oct. 6 at the Hilton Anatole.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall spoke about Bigs in Blue and the importance of mentoring in the lives of children across Dallas. Bigs in Blue is an initiative to pair police officers with children through caring, professionally-supported one-to-one relationships.

Matthew Morrison from Glee entertained.

The event raised $548,000 and 550 guests attended.

This is the 90th anniversary of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Dallas.

— David Taffet