Big Brothers Big Sisters, a Black Tie Dinner beneficiary, held its annual Big Black Tie Ball on Oct. 6 at the Hilton Anatole.
Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall spoke about Bigs in Blue and the importance of mentoring in the lives of children across Dallas. Bigs in Blue is an initiative to pair police officers with children through caring, professionally-supported one-to-one relationships.
Matthew Morrison from Glee entertained.
The event raised $548,000 and 550 guests attended.
This is the 90th anniversary of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Dallas.
— David Taffet
Many years ago I applied to BBBS, having worked with kids since 1989. I did all the forms, paid all the fees, did the interview, got fingerprinted, and all that. But when it came time to sign the contract, I noticed a little sentence at the bottom of the second page: “In the event you are charged with something heinous, we will cooperate with law enforcement” or words to that effect. So I added a second sentence: “In the event I am charged with something heinous, you will also cooperate with my defense team and potential civil suit against the false accuser.”
I received a rejection letter which said, in essence: “we don’t want you, we won’t tell you why, don’t ever contact us again, we’re keeping your information in case you ever try to apply here again.”
…and that’s what happens when a man acts to protect himself.