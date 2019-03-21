Beaver, a short film written and produced by Cinna Monroe and directed by Israel Luna and starring a host of local entertainers, is now available on Amazon Prime. What’s it about? Well, “With the odds against her, middle-aged Cinna Monroe jumps back in the dating pool with just-out-of-prison hottie Skeeter. Can she keep her alcoholic mother, belligerent children and arch nemesis from spoiling her fun?”

The 30-minute movie, which won an award at the 2018 Q Cinema film fest, is “all about redneck women in Beaver, Okla., searching for love and sanity,” and all of the female roles are played either by drag queens or transgender women. Monroe’s plan is to make this movie the beginning of a 90-minute feature film, coming out next year.

The cast includes Krystal Summers, Cassie Nova, Edna Jean Robinson, Gloria Devine, Patti Le Plae Safe, Star Michaels and “a host of other Dallas talent, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Monroe also wrote and produced a seven-minute short, titled It’s Not Over Yet and starring Krystal Summers, created to bring awareness to the issue of anti-transgender violence.

Monroe told Dallas Voice that Beaver is free to watch for those who have Amazon Prime and others can rent it for $2.99. And, she noted, “Positive reviews help us with the Amazon logarithm for increased visibility.”

I’ve seen it, and I laughed all the way through. It’s a total hoot. Check it out.

— Tammye Nash