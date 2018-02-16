The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road, will host a special show to benefit local entertainer Chanel Champagne on Sunday, Feb. 25, beginning at 7 p.m.

There will be no cover, and the show will feature more than 25 drag performances, with all tips going to help pay medical expenses for Chanel, who is recovering after being injured Feb. 7 in a car accident in Denison.

The entertainer was a passenger in a vehicle which hit a patch of black ice on the highway, spun into the retaining wall and then bounced off that wall and into an 18-wheeler. Chanel underwent surgery for injuries including a broken clavicle, fractured ribs and a broken arm. She also lost a finger in the accident.