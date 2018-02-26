A special show staged Sunday night at The Round-Up Saloon brought in $6,864 for local drag entertainer Chanel Champagne, to help Chanel pay for surgery and other medical expenses following a recent car wreck.

The show featured more than 25 drag performances. All tips went to Chanel.

An accident in Denison on Feb. 7 left the entertainer with a broken clavicle and fractured ribs. In addition she lost a finger in the accident and her arm was broken in 2 places.

