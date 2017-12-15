Six months after enacting marriage equality, Bermuda has repealed it and replaced it with domestic partnerships.

Bermuda is the first territory to take away the right to marry from same-sex couples.

Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory, an island located about 950 miles east of South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean.

Newsweek reported that the LGBT community in Bermuda considers the move “backward” and “patronizing.” They argued domestic partnerships are not recognized around the world.

Those who were married while it was legal will continue to be married.

The bill that passed was not as extreme as one originally proposed that would have banned same-sex marriage and given no rights whatsoever to same-sex couples.

In May, Bermuda’s Supreme Court ruled the ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. In July, a conservative party came to power. The new law has not yet been signed by Bermuda’s governor.

— David Taffet