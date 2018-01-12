Wednesday 01.17 — Sunday 01.21

There’s ‘Something Rotten’ in the state of Texas

Dallas Voice’s “favorite touring production of 2017” was the North Texas debut of Something Rotten, a musical about Shakespeare and the fictional birth of the musical. Well, the great thing about a touring show is… it tours! And now the production is back, this time for a stint at Fort Worth’s Bass Hall. A rollicking trip through the Renonsense, Something Rotten is as much fun as the plague, only with dancing! (Visit DallasVoice.com to read our review of the show from last year, as well as an interview with scene-stealer Blake Hammond.)

DEETS: Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

BassHall.com.

Thursday 01.18

Neil deGrasse Tyson returns with more insights into the universe

One of the best shows on Dallas stages last year wasn’t a play or a dance or a concert, but a lecture by celebrity astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson. But more than being about formulas and physics, Tyson explores a lot of social issues, such as global warming and why politics and science don’t always work well together (or, for that matter, how much pasta you can buy at Italian grocery stores). He’s back for another class, with all-new topics. It’s entertaining, educational and kinda sexy.

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

7:30 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 01.19 — Sunday 01.21

Movie musical ‘Daddy Long Legs’ makes local stage debut

Theater has been going crazy in recent years adapting old-school movie musicals like An American in Paris for the stage. One of the latest is Daddy Long Legs, a Cinderella story from MGM in 1955 as a vehicle for Fred Astaire. Dallas audiences don’t get Astaire, but we do come close with the talented Christopher J. Deaton (pictured with Samantha McHenry). Irving-based Lyric Stage, which this season moved to a new home at Dallas’ Majestic Theatre, presents the area premiere for one weekend only.

DEETS: The Majestic Theater,

1925 Elm St.

LyricStage.org.