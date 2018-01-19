Tuesday 01.23 — Sunday 02.04

Push da button! ‘Color Purple’ returns to Fair Park

The movie made Oprah Winfrey a star, but the stage musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel The Color Purple, about a beset-upon black woman making her way in the segregated South of the early 20th century — including coming to terms with her own sexuality — stands up in its own right. The national tour of the recent revival settles into Fair Park Music Hall for a two-week engagement. Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals.

Music Hall at Fair Park

909 First Ave.

DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Saturday 01.20

Compagnie Hervé Koubi dances into the Arts District

A few years ago, the Dallas debut of the French-Algerian dance company by choreographer Hervé Koubi wowed audiences with its bold modern mix of hip-hop and street-style dancing from an all-male company of African artists. It returns this weekend for a one-night-only presentation, certainly one of the most eagerly awaited dance programs of the year. Presented by TITAS.

Winspear Opera House

2403 Flora St. 8 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 01.19 — Sunday 01.21

Theatre 3 unmasks ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’

In a few weeks, the Dallas Theater Center will debut its new take on a 19th century classic of Gothic literature with Frankenstein, but if you want to whet your Victorian appetite, try a taste of Theatre 3’s new version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One unique conceit of this version: While Jekyll is played by a single actor (Michael Federico), four actors play various identities of Mr. Hyde in this frightening psychological portrait of depravity.

Theatre 3, 2900 Routh St. in the Quadrangle.

In previews through Sunday.

Theatre3Dallas.com.