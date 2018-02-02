Friday 02.02 — Sunday 03.04

‘Frankenstein’ creeps into the Kalita

An insane, power-mad weirdo unleashes a creature of his creation on the world without assessing the consequences to mankind. No, I’m not talking about Steve Bannon, but Victor von Frankenstein, the poster boy for “just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.” Nick Dear adapts Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel of the dangers of modernity for a production of Frankenstein, directed by Joel Ferrell for the Dallas Theater Center. Previews continue through Tuesday, and it officially opens on Wednesday.

DEETS: Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

DallasTheaterCenter.org.

Friday 02.02 — Sunday 02.04 Sunday 02.11

Del Shores continues his one-man show ‘Six Characters in Search of a Play’

As we wrote last week, writer-director-standup comic Del Shores (Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies) takes to the stage with a rare appearance as an actor for a show he wrote himself, Six Characters in Search of a Play. Dallas audiences are among the first to see this cathartic one-man show, directed by Emerson Collins. The show continues through Sunday, presented by Kitchen Dog Theater, then next week moves over the Circle Theatre in Fort Worth for one performance.

DEETS: Trinity River Arts Center,

2600 N. Stemmons Freeway.

KitchenDogTheater.org.

Circle Theatre, 230 W. 4th St.,

Fort Worth.

CirtcleTheatre.com.

Saturday 02.03

Love, Bruce: A special cabaret and benefit for Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance usually does a special fundraising cabaret and dinner, though in the past it has been called Mistletoe Magic and has taken place around Christmas. The company switched things up for 2018, with the Valentine-themed Love, Bruce — named in honor of the late founder. The cocktail party, dinner and cabaret performance includes performances by pianist/composer Joseph Thalken and singer Brent Barrett. Donna Wilhelm will be honored for her charitable work.

DEETS: Granada Theater,

3524 Greenville Ave. 7 p.m.

Tickets from $150.

BruceWoodDance.org.