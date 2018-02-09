Friday 02.09 — Saturday 02.17

Dallas Opera returns with Korngold’s ‘Ring of Polykrates’

Erich Wolfgang Korngold is probably best known to music lovers for his stupendous film scores (he won an Oscar for the wonderful 1938 version of The Adventures of Robin Hood), but he was also a classical composer of symphonies and operas. A child prodigy, he wrote his first one-act opera, The Ring of Polykrates, while still a teenager. Rarely performed or recorded in the century since, the Dallas Opera debuts this piece this week, accompanied by the composer’s Violin Concerto in D Major.

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

Feb. 9, 14 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.,

Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

DallasOpera.org.

Friday 02.09 — Saturday 02.24

Echo Theatre presents its final production of the retro cabaret ‘Her Song’

For several years, Echo Theatre — which is dedicated to performing works by and about woman — has presented Her Song, an original show set in a swank nightclub during the Jazz Age, where sex, race, aspirations and prejudice converge in dramatic yet music-friendly ways, transforming the Bath House Cultural Center into a dinner club with floor show. (Patrons are invited to dress the part as well.) The 2018 incarnation will be its last, though, so this is your final chance to listen to classic songs (all written by woman) and feel like a flapper having the time of your life.

DEETS: Bath House Cultural Center,

521 E. Lawther Drive.

EchoTheatre.org/her-song.

Wednesday 02.14

Get Oral on Valentine’s Day, guaranteed! (We don’t mean that kind)

Oral Fixation, the show of true tales told by the people who live them, is feeling the love this month. And why not? The next show in the series takes place on Valentine’s Day, with stories about love in all its permutations, from that between a parent and child to finding friendship when moving to a new city to the experiences of Shelley Miller (pictured), a woman who came out as lesbian after marrying a man and adopting four kids.

DEETS: Moody Performance Hall,

2420 Flora St. $25.

OralFixationShow.com/tickets.