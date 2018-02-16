Friday 02.16 — Sunday 02.18

‘Chicago’ brings the ol’ razzle dazzle back to Bass Hall

Chicago the musical has been around almost as long as Chicago the city. And the musical, unlike the town, tours. The tour will arrive again this weekend in Fort Worth for one weekend only at Bass Hall. It features such classic songs as “The Old Razzle Dazzle,” “Roxie,” “Mr. Cellophane,” “Cell Block Tango” and more.

DEETS:

Bass Performance Hall, 535 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

BassHall.com.

Tuesday 02.20

Dallas Chamber Symphony marks ‘The Creation of the World’

The Dallas Chamber Symphony is still a young musical group in North Texas, but it performs a full season of concerts each season. The next one takes place Tuesday, and is modestly titled The Creation of the World. That’s the name of French composer Darius Milhaud’s celebrated early 20th century avant-garde work. The program will also include Charles Ives’ contemplative The Unanswered Question, and a humorous film score set to the Harold Lloyd silent short

A Sailor-Made Man. Artistic director Richard McKay, pictured, conducts.

DEETS:

Moody Performance Hall, 2420 Flora St.

From $25.

DCSymphony.org.

Wednesday 02.21 — Saturday 02.24

Imprint hosts First Impressions, a festival for local playwrights

So, there’s this group of theater critics, see? And they gather once a year to decide what they considered the best in local theater. There’s back-biting and grousing and cake. Any resemblance to a North Texas critics’ forum is purely intentional. Former Dallas Observer critic Elaine Liner’s withering one-act called Crickets’ Lunch, based on some recognizable locals (including one in these very pages!), is one of 10 world premiere short plays being staged by new company Imprint TheatreWorks (they just did an acclaimed version of Glengarry Glen Ross) over four days. Check out as many as you can.

DEETS:

Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive.

Visit ImprintTheatreWorks.org for a complete schedule.