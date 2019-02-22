Thursday 02.28

DIFFA preview party returns to Traffic LA

DIFFA/Dallas’ spring gala, Futuro, is still three weeks away, but you don’t have to wait that long to get a look at what’s in store. On Thursday, DIFFA hosts its annual preview party, where attendees can get a sneak peak and up-close look at some of the creations that will be walking the runway (from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Ted Baker, Theory and Zac Posen), while enjoying the music of DJ Steffi Burns and sipping on Ketel One cocktails, champagne and snacks. Proceeds, of course, benefit DIFFA’s goals to combat HIV.

DEETS:

Traffic LA at The Joule Hotel

1601 Main St.

6:30–8:30 p.m. $50.

DIFFAdallas.org.

Friday 02.22 — Sunday 03.17

WTT opens cross-cultural comedy ‘Guadalupe in the Guest Room’

Some people build walls, some build bridges. That’s the message of Guadalupe in the Guest Room, a heartfelt comedy opening this weekend at WaterTower Theatre. Spanish-speaking Guadalupe cannot communicate easily with her gringo son-in-law Steve, until the two bond over telenovelas in this story about searching for common ground. The cast includes Leticia Magana, Andrews W. Cope, Gabrielle Reyes and David Lugo; Christina Vela directs.

DEETS:

Addison Theatre Centre

15650 Addison Road.

WaterTowerTheatre.org.

Friday 03.01

TITAS takes A.I.M at modern dance

Choreographer Kyle Abraham was reared in traditions of hip-hop and classical music, and has gained notoriety fusing the two for his company Abraham.In.Motion. His interdisciplinary company comes to the Moody Performance Hall for two nights, courtesy of TITAS.

DEETS:

Moody Performance Hall,

25209 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.