Friday 03.29 — Saturday 03.30

Dance Revolution 1: Ezralow Dance makes Dallas debut

It’s a week for dancin’ around North Texas. First up: Ezralow Dance, the modern company that combines classical music with dazzling choreography and a quirky sense of comedic energy, makes its local debut in the Arts District with two performances, courtesy of TITAS.

DEETS:

Moody Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 03.22 — Sunday 04.24

Dance Revolution 2: Dark Circles continues residency at WTT

The gay-themed local troupe Dark Circles Contemporary Dance returns to WaterTower Theatre, where it has enjoyed a residency this year, for its latest presentation. The spring series features a world premiere commission from choreographer Sidra Bell, as well as a new work by founder Joshua L. Peugh. There will be four performances this weekend.

DEETS:

Addison Theatre Centre,

15650 Addison Road.

WaterTowerTheatre.org. DarkCirclesContemporaryDance.com.

Sunday 03.24

Dance Revolution 3: Tap Dogs hoof it into the Winspear

With a name like Tap Dogs, you expect tap dancing. But Tap Dogs is a lot more than that. Part theater, part concert, part construction site, the high-energy company has been stomping through stages and scaffoldings and water for more than 20 years. It shows up for a one-night-only display this weekend.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. 7:30 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.