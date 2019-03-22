Friday 03.29 — Saturday 03.30
Dance Revolution 1: Ezralow Dance makes Dallas debut
It’s a week for dancin’ around North Texas. First up: Ezralow Dance, the modern company that combines classical music with dazzling choreography and a quirky sense of comedic energy, makes its local debut in the Arts District with two performances, courtesy of TITAS.
DEETS:
Moody Performance Hall,
2520 Flora St.
ATTPAC.org.
Friday 03.22 — Sunday 04.24
Dance Revolution 2: Dark Circles continues residency at WTT
The gay-themed local troupe Dark Circles Contemporary Dance returns to WaterTower Theatre, where it has enjoyed a residency this year, for its latest presentation. The spring series features a world premiere commission from choreographer Sidra Bell, as well as a new work by founder Joshua L. Peugh. There will be four performances this weekend.
DEETS:
Addison Theatre Centre,
15650 Addison Road.
WaterTowerTheatre.org. DarkCirclesContemporaryDance.com.
Sunday 03.24
Dance Revolution 3: Tap Dogs hoof it into the Winspear
With a name like Tap Dogs, you expect tap dancing. But Tap Dogs is a lot more than that. Part theater, part concert, part construction site, the high-energy company has been stomping through stages and scaffoldings and water for more than 20 years. It shows up for a one-night-only display this weekend.
DEETS:
Winspear Opera House,
2403 Flora St. 7:30 p.m.
ATTPAC.org.