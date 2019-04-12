Friday 04.12 — Sunday 05.05

Kitchen Dog opens ‘Wolf at the Door’

Isadora has an abusive husband, Septimo, who gets another young woman pregnant, whom he moves into the home they share. But the women are not as unfriendly to each other as they could be, both united in freeing themselves as a roving pack of wolves closes in… literally. Marisela Trevino Orta’s contemporary play, Wolf at the Door, begins the Dallas leg as part of its “rolling world premiere,” courtesy of Kitchen Dog Theater.

DEETS:

Trinity River Arts Center,

2600 N. Stemmons Freeway.

KitchenDogTheater.org.

Sunday 04.14

Pink Martini plays outdoor concert at Strauss Square

Pink Martini is a quirky group — a “little” orchestra (still pretty huge) that not only plays classical music, but also Latin, jazz and a kind of Hollywood glam in keeping with its queer roots (courtesy of founder Thomas Lauderdale). The catchy pop band returns to Dallas in time for spring weather for an outdoor evening concert at Downtown’s Strauss Square.

DEETS:

Strauss Square, next to the

Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. 7:30 p.m.

ATTPAC.org.