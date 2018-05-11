Saturday 05.12

DIFFA returns with Alter Ego

One of the top social events of the year is also one of its biggest fundraisers. And also its gayest. And most fabulous, which is kind of the same thing. Anyway. The Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS has been putting fashion to work for research, treatment and education about HIV/AIDS with a blowout dinner. This year’s theme, Alter Ego, allows attendees to explore something unique and unusual in their look, so expect tons of great selfies over the weekend! It returns to the Downtown Omni Hotel on Saturday.

DEETS: Omni Hotel,

555 S. Lamar St. 6 p.m.

DIFFADallas.org.

Saturday 05.12

Singer Anne Steele performs at the Rose Room

Not everyone has plans for a faboo dinner party and auction — some prefer the soothing sounds of a chanteuse in the gayborhood. And that’s what Anne Steele delivers. The out singer (and wife to former Dallasite Kelli Carpenter) is back in town with a set at the Rose Room on Saturday, specializing in the gay repertoire: Broadway, pop standards, jazz and Great American Songbook classics. She’ll perform before the drag queens from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

DEETS: The Rose Room inside S4,

3911 Cedar Springs Road.

AnneSteeele.com.

Friday 05.18

Dallas Red Foundation enters the Forbidden City

The Dallas Red Foundation performs its work with several events throughout the year themed after the color red, and the latest, which comes to the Empire Room on May 18, has an Asian flair. Red Dragon: Forbidden City will feature cocktails by Stoli, a huge live and silent auction, live performances by Gloria Devine and other entertainers and more. Proceeds benefit North Texans with HIV/AIDS, and tickets are $45 in advance.

DEETS: The Empire Room,

1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. 8–11 p.m.

$45 in advance; $60 at the door; a limited number of VIP tickets available for $125.

DallasRedFoundation.org.