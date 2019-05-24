Saturday 06.01

Bloomin’ Ball blossoms again at Renaissance Hotel

When spring is in the air, things bloom… including balls. Not that kind. AIN’s annual gala fundraiser, the Bloomin’ Ball, returns to the Renaissance Hotel. The chic dinner, live musical performance, auction and award ceremony is preceded by a cocktail reception and concludes with dancing into the night.

Renaissance Hotel Dallas,

2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. 6 p.m. doors.

AINDallas.org.

Tuesday 05.28 — Sunday 06.02

‘Anastasia’ returns to North Texas

Did Russia’s royal family, the Romanovs, die out entirely at the end of the 1918 Revolution, or was the child Anastasia spared? It’s a mystery that has lingered for a century, becoming a live-action melodrama in 1956 and later an animated movie musical. Those threads coalesce in the stage musical Anastasia which, after a run at Fair Park Music Hall earlier this year, opens for a week-long stint at Bass Performance Hall.

Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth.

BassHall.com.

Thursday 05.30 — Sunday 06.30

It’s elementary — Stage West solves ‘Holmes and Watson’

It’s been three years since Sherlock Holmes was presumed to have died, but three inmates in an asylum all claim to be the legendary detective, and only pal John Watson can figure it out. Stage West takes on the twisty mystery Holmes and Watson, thriller veteran Jeffrey Hatcher’s thrilling puzzle play making its regional premiere. Mark Shum stars as Watson; Susan Sargeant directs.

Stage West,

821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth.

StageWest.org