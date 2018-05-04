Tuesday 05.08 — Sunday 05.20

‘The Humans’ dines at the Winspear

Lots have stories have been woven around the tensions inherent in a holiday get-together with the family, but few have won the Tony for best play or been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize. But Gay playwright Stephen Karam’s The Humans claims both those accolades, as a mom and dad, their straight daughter and son-in-law, their lesbian daughter and a parent with dementia sit down for dinner. Funny and touching, the production features an impressive cast, including Emmy winner Richard Thomas (The Waltons, The Little Foxes) and Tony winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden).

DEETS: Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.

Friday 05.04 — Thursday 05.10

Dallas International Film Fest delights cinemaniacs

The USA Film Festival is barely over, but already the Dallas International Film Festival has picked up the slack, with a week of screenings at the Magnolia in the West Village (and a few at Studio Movie Grill in Richardson). Among the lineup is the Dallas premiere of gay Texas filmmaker Yen Tan’s 1985, filmed in North Texas (it opened the festival, and shows again on May 5), but there are dozens of features, documentaries and shorts to discover.

DEETS: Magnolia Theater,

3699 McKinney Ave.

DallasFilm.org.

Friday 05.04 — Thursday 05.31

Arnold Wayne Jones photography on view at Oak Lawn Library

A little crowing about our own: Dallas Voice Executive Editor Arnold Wayne Jones is the featured artist during May at the Oak Lawn Library. Several of Jones’ photos have won awards from the Houston Press Club and the North American Travel Journalists Association, and those — plus a dozen more — will be at the library … and for sale.

Stop on by!

DEETS: Oak Lawn Library,

4100 Cedar Springs Road.