Saturday 06.08

Queer ally Betty Who bops into Deep Ellum

From her Queer Eye anthem to her infectious, danceable pop singles, Australian singer Betty Who is a longtime gay ally and we have returned the favor. Her synth-influenced songs get your heart racing and your feet moving, and in a comparatively intimate Deep Ellum club, that’s a winning combination. All things truly do keep getting better. (The American pop duo Loote opens for her.)

DEETS:

Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St.

7 p.m. doors.

Ticketfly.com.

Saturday 06.08 — Sunday 06.09

Eddie Izzard performs in Dallas again — Wunderbar!

He’s an actor and queer icon, but if you’ve never seen Eddie Izzard do standup, you’re missing him at his best. Crazy smart (this week, before his Dallas show, called Wunderbar, Izzard will do three shows in Europe — one in English, one in French, one in German), he’s also thoughtfully funny and quick-witted. He may show up in women’s clothes; he may be nattily dressed in a suit. You never know. And that’s part of the fun.

DEETS:

The Majestic Theater,

1925 Elm St. 8 p.m.

$47–$70. Ticketmaster.com.

Thursday 06.13 — Sunday 06.16

Cirque du Soleil takes to the ice with Crystal

Cirque du Soleil’s many shows have included one in water, on horseback and even one without a fixed stage. But one of the newest creations is a frozen escapade. Cirque du Soleil: Crystal puts the French-Canadian circus on the ice with skating derring-do, but also aerial acts, gymnastics and all the excitement you expect from the troupe. The limited run show has multiple performances most days.

DEETS: Comerica Center,

2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco.

Ticketmaster.com.