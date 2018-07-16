Friday 07.13 — Sunday 07.29

‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ drags itself into the Kalita

The film version of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a beloved camp classic with disco hits and a message of inclusion. The same goes for the stage musical, which Uptown Players brings to the stage of the Kalita Humphreys for three weeks. It’s the story of three drag queens (two cisgender men and one transwoman) crossing the Australian Outback in a beat-up bus who encounter locals while being aggressively themselves. Blake McIver of Bravo’s The People’s Couch stars. And on Sunday, McIver also performs his one-man cabaret act, Blake Does Barbra, at the Kalita starting at 7 p.m. for a single night.

DEETS:

Kalita Humphreys Theater,

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

UptownPlayers.com.

Friday 07.13

Miss Gay Texas America twirls into Dallas

In the pageant world, Miss Gay America is a big deal (this year will mark its 46th incarnation), and Texas being what it is, the state preliminary Miss Gay Texas America is a big deal, too. The reining MGTA, Violet S’Arbleu (pictured), will relinquish her crown in the Rose Room on the 13th to one tearful hopeful. Come by to see who is America’s next drag superstar (non-TV version).

DEETS:

The Rose Room at S4,

3911 Cedar Springs Road. $25 cover.

MissGayTexasAmerica.com.

Friday 07.13 — Sunday 08.04

Festival of Independent Theatres has another FIT

Festival of Independent Theatres — FIT to fans — has, for 20 years now, providing small companies with a format for sharing their art and craft with audiences, from both established small companies (WingSpan, Echo) and up-and-comers (Imprint, Eccentric Bear). Eight short (one hour or less) presentations — some older plays, some premieres, some performance art pieces — are slated this year, including The Tragical Farce of Jimmy Pine from “gaywright” Ben Schroth (directed by Andi Allen), Just Girl Things (a female follow-up to Danielle Georgiou’s The Show About Men) and Pinter’s Landscape, pictured.

DEETS:

All performances at the Bath House Cultural Center,

521 E. Lawther Drive.

Visit FestivalOfIndependentTheatres.org for tickets and schedule.