Saturday 08.25

Drag Racers Aja and Pearl headline party for HELP Center

The HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness in Fort Worth has been around for a year, and you’re invited to celebrate. Aja and Pearl, both alumna from RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be the featured entertainment. The event is free but you have to RSVP (check out the link below) to attend.

DEETS:

Urban Cowboy Saloon,

2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

9 p.m. Free with RSVP at HelpCenterParty.Eventbrite.com.

Friday 08.24 — Sunday 08.26

TBT opens season with ‘Cinderella’

Who doesn’t love a good fairy tale? Certainly most of the classical composers, who loved setting fables to music for ballet dancers to bring to life. Texas Ballet Theater’s latest entry into the canon is Prokofiev’s Cinderella, which kicks off its 2018–2019 season. The spritely ballet plays exclusively in Dallas for five performances this weekend, including matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

DEETS:

Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

TexasBalletTheater.org.

Friday 08.24 — Saturday 08.25

Camille A. Brown & Dancers brings powerful piece to Moody this weekend

Since 2006, Camille A. Brown & Dancers has built a rep for gutsy movement, socio-political content and of course magnificent choreography. Nowhere is that juncture of elements more apparent than in the 2015 piece Black Girl: Linguistic Play, in which Brown explores the rhythms and language of being a black girl growing up in America, from playing double dutch on a playground to Marco Polo and the other games of childhood. That epic piece is the entire program for this weekend’s two performances, courtesy of TITAS.

DEETS:

Moody Performance Hall,

2520 Flora St.

ATTPAC.org.