Saturday 09.15

Kristin Chenoweth headlines DSO’s gala concert and party

Kristin Chenoweth is a diva for the new millennium — a devout Christian who also happens to be one of the most vocal gay allies out there. She’s also, ya know, super talented. (A Tony and an Emmy, thank you very much.) So of course we’re all excited that she’s the featured entertainer at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s annual gala concert and after-party on Saturday. Come for the singing, stay for the dancing.

DEETS:

Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.

8:45 p.m. MyDSO.com.

Saturday 09.22

Leslie Jordan returns for Legacy fundraiser with ‘Exposed’

Leslie Jordan, the reliably hilarious fey Southerner who drops bon mots like breadcrumbs, has enjoyed a rangy career over 40 years. And he remembers a surprisingly large amount of it, as he recounts in his one-man confessional show Exposed. As he has done for years, Jordan is back in Dallas with the show, this time at the Cathedral of Hope, as a fundraiser for Legacy Counseling Center and Founders Cottage. (And read our exclusive interview with Jordan in next week’s Dallas Voice.)

DEETS:

Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

8 p.m. $35–$100.

LeslieJordanDallas.com.

Friday 09.14 — Sunday 10.07

Charming Irish musical ‘Once’ makes locally-produced debut

The Irish indie film Once became a surprise hit, winning an Oscar for best song (for the dreamy ballad “Falling Slowly”). When it was adapted into a Broadway musical, it managed to be a surprise hit again, this time by dominating the Tony Awards. The first local production of the musical — about a street busker who falls in love with an immigrant girl and woos her with music — arrives at Theatre 3 this week. Marianne Galloway directs.

DEETS:

Theatre 3, 2900 Routh St. in the Quadrangle.

In previews through Sunday; opening night Monday.

Theatre3Dallas.com.